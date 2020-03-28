(Black Press Media file photo) (Black Press Media file photo)

Community newspapers bring people together in time of isolation

Black Press offices have been receiving calls of support, appreciation

Few things are still normal these days but the things that remain are helping the community cope with the stresses and uncertainties that the COVID-19 pandemic brought in.

Black Press Media offices have received numerous calls in the last few days from readers voicing support and gratitude of the teams’ efforts even as the pandemic hit the outlet, pushing it to scale back its publication frequency.

“The whole situation has been stressful, but there have been a few positives for sure,” Maria Zacarias, circulation coordinator with the Kelowna Capital News said.

“We’ve gotten many calls from readers telling us how valuable we are in the community. They’re always looking for the papers, especially the snowbirds who are currently in self-quarantine.”

“Many of these people don’t have access to the outside world and don’t have computers. The only way they keep up with what’s going on is through our papers.”

Zacarias added community members are grateful that even with the publication schedule change that now sees the paper only come once a week, they still have a routine to hold on to. She said people have told her the paper has become a lifeline and has served made them feel less alone.

She also said parents have been contacting the offices, asking if their children can be paper carriers.

With schools not resuming after spring break and students staying home, she said parents are looking for ways to help their children cope.

“Kids are into the idea because it keeps them busy and out and about.”

READ MORE: Black Press newspapers adapt to COVID-19 impact

READ MORE: BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing
Next story
Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Just Posted

‘Corona Busters’: Vernon man drives vintage ambulance in appreciation of health-care workers

Rob Newport says he aims to make people smile during the COVID-19 pandemic with Ghostbusters-themed ride

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

Cookie monsters rejoice as B.C. stores sell Girl Guide sweets

With door-to-door sales cancelled, a few big chains have stepped up to distribute

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

Second Vernon-area high school exposed to COVID-19

Kalamalka Secondary School staff, students urged to self-isolate if showing symptoms

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

Morning world update: Cases surge past 600,000; positive news in Germany

Spain suffers its deadliest day as Germany considers April 20 to possibly loosen restrictions

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen cancels April 2 meeting

Staff working to install videoconferencing system during COVID-19 pandemic

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

Most Read