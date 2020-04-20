Gaige and his father, Mark Banman. Image: GoFundMe

Community rallies around Kelowna family who lost child, after vehicle incident

The toddler died after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna

Friends and community members are coming together to provide support to the family who lost their 1.5 year-old son on Sunday after the boy was struck by a car in Kelowna.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Banman family at this time. The money will go towards funeral expenses, food and other household costs as well as allow them time to grieve for their son Gaige.

A goal of $7,500 was set on Sunday and by Monday morning $6,367 had been raised by 158 people.

RCMP is still investigating the collision between a vehicle and Gaige, that occurred April 19 about 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of McCurdy Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

