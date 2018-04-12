Cherryville’s Derek Baril is hoping the community will rally to help support his son, Brodde (left), who is in danger of losing an arm after being electrocuted Monday. (Photo submitted)

Community rallies for burned youth

Cherryville resident suffered burns to arm after being electrocuted Monday; GoFundMe page started

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a Cherryville youth in danger of losing an arm.

Derek Baril’s son, Brodde, was electrocuted Monday while waiting for his mom to get off work.

“He survived, but was flown to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver,” said Derek. “Brodde is doing well. He is having his first burn bath today (Thursday) and from there, doctors will develop a grafting plan. He still has a long road ahead.”

Baril said Brodde will be at Children’s Hospital for at least a month, and both he and his wife will be there at times. The couple has three more children at home.

The GoFundMe campaign hopes to raise $5,000 for expenses for the family. As of noon Thursday, more than $1,800 had been donated in just one day.

“Thanks to everyone for all the support. It means the world to our family,” said Baril.

Here’s a link to the campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/27c347uf


