Firefighter Thomas Matthews (shown working at a house fire taken some time ago) and his partner from Vernon have lost all of their possessions, including their residence, to the White Rock Lake wildfire. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the pair. (gofundme.com photo)

Community rallies for firefighter who lost Vernon-area home

Thomas Matthews is currently fighting the White Rock Lake wildfire, same blaze that took his home, vehicles, worldly possessions

The community at large is beginning to come to the aid of B.C. firefighter.

Thomas Matthews and his partner lost their home, their vehicles and all of their possessions at their home which was in the path of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Matthews’ sister has already raised more than $3,700 as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, toward a goal of $40,000.

“They did not have insurance on their home and are currently living in a tent with their dog and cats,” said Matthews’ sister, Maria.

Even though he’s lost everything, Matthews is staying behind to help the fire effort as he is a trained firefighter and paramedic.

“He’s trying to do what he can to prevent others from facing the same devastation as he has,” said Maria.

