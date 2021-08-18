Ted Fisher is recovering in hospital after being seriously injured in a motorcycle collision with a moose east of Quesnel on the Barkerville Highway. (Brooke L’Heureux/GoFundMe)

Ted Fisher is recovering in hospital after being seriously injured in a motorcycle collision with a moose east of Quesnel on the Barkerville Highway. (Brooke L’Heureux/GoFundMe)

Community rallies for Quesnel wildfire pilot injured in motorcycle collision with moose

Fundraiser underway for Ted and Robyn Fisher

There has been an outpouring of support for a wildfire helicopter pilot from Quesnel who was seriously injured on his days off in a motorcycle collision involving a moose on the Barkerville Highway.

More than $25,000 and counting has been raised for Ted Fisher and his partner, Robyn, after their friend Brooke L’Heureux created a GoFundMe page Tuesday, August 17. 

On the page, L’Heureux noted Fisher had been busier than ever in his 25-year career helping fight devastating wildfires this summer in B.C. He was on his second day off after more than 25 days of long, hard and dangerous days of flying when he was travelling on Highway 26 and hit a moose with his motorcycle east of Quesnel Saturday night, Aug. 14.

“Robyn and Ted were travelling together and she was minutes behind him in the truck,” L’Heureux said.

“Once she came around a corner, she swerved to miss hitting the injured moose on the road and then quickly had to swerve to miss running over her Ted. Obviously, in shock, she knew she couldn’t move him and she couldn’t tell if he was breathing through his armored jacket and helmet.”

Fisher remains in hospital in Vancouver, where he has undergone spinal surgery.

Amongst his injuries are numerous broken bones and a brain bleed.

L’Heureux said Fisher, however, is still smiling and cracking his beloved, ‘terrible’ jokes.

“He does have full mobility in his arms and legs, thankfully … They haven’t gotten any recovery dates from the spinal surgeon yet, but it could be a long road ahead for this team.”

Read More: PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rage across B.C.’s Interior

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserQuesnel

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. animal rehab centre offers a chance to sponsor rescued bobcat
Next story
Taking a break from Mount Law wildfire for some puppy therapy

Just Posted

Evacuation alerts issued in July and early August for more than 400 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Electoral Areas L (Grasslands) and M (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) have been rescinded and changed to all-clear as of Wednesday, Aug. 18. (TNRD photo)
White Rock Lake: All-clear given for Thompson-Nicola Regional District electoral area properties

Robert Hugh looks through the remains of the home he shared with his partner Michelle Maisonneuve that was destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Darryl Dyck - The Canadian Press)
PHOTOS: No erratic behaviour forecast for White Rock Lake wildfire

Residents show their appreciation to firefighters as they stand with signs of love, some dressed up, on Old Kamloops Road as crews drive 'home' to the fire camp set up at the former Kin Race Track. (Amanda Quiring photo)
Vernon-Monashee MLA extends gratitude to constituents in wildfire crisis

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s board chair and director for North Westside call Tuesday, Aug. 17, “a sad day for the community” as residents were given updates on their homes from the White Rock Lake wildfire. About 70 structures in the neighbourhoods have been lost in the inferno. (Black Press - file photo)
Central Okanagan regional district directors express sorrow over wildfire losses