Shelby needs surgery for her torn CCL. (Contributed)

Community rallies to support popular Kelowna pup in need of surgery

Shelby, often found at the Kelowna Harley Davidson dealership, needs surgery for her torn CCL

Shelby, a dog usually found at Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson in Kelowna, is receiving generous donations from the public in order to get a much-needed operation.

Shelby tore her CCL, comparable to a torn ACL in humans. After a trip to the emergency room and consultation with a surgeon, vets determined she needs a tibial plateau levelling osteotomy operation.

In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe page that Shelby’s owner Mike Mazor set up on Aug. 26 has raised almost half of the $5,500 goal.

“If you ever met Shelby baby you know how happy and full of life she is, which makes it so much harder seeing her suffering,” said Mazor. “This is why I am here today asking for your kindness and help with these challenging times.”

If you would like to view the GoFundMe or donate to help Shelby, visit gofundme.com.

