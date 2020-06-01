Community supports Vernon restaurant fundraiser

The Fig donated proceeds from a day’s sales, along with donations, in memory of Heidi Bannick

A fundraiser held by Vernon restaurant The Fig, in memory of fig co-owner Beatrice Weir’s best friend Heidi Bannick, raised more than $7,100. (Facebook photo)

A Vernon eatery asked its patrons and the community help remember a special woman who lost her battle with cancer, and the community responded.

The Fig, located downtown on 30th Avenue, held Heidi Bannick Day recently in memory of the best friend and soul sister of Fig co-owner Beatrice Weir.

So beloved was Bannick that $7,139.08 was raised through the Fig’s fundraiser and community support.

“There is so much gratitude to go around,” said Weir of Heidi Bannick Day. “It was a true testament of the legacy that Heidi left in this community. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the overwhelming support from everyone. Vernon coming together in times of need is what inspires us to keep going and it’s what makes us so proud of living here.”

Bannick had battled cancer for four years, and Weir called her “an example of compassion, care, love and grace.”

Weir said she and Bannick used to joke they were “sisters from another mister.” Bannick’s oldest son, Huntar, was born the exact same day, month and year as Weir’s son, Fig co-owner David Scarletscu, and that’s how the pair became friends.

The fundraiser was an overwhelming hit with the community and Fig patrons.

“Our lineup stretched out the door and down the street for nearly five hours of the day,” said Weir. “We disconnected our phones and closed our online ordering by 10 a.m. The support was truly incredible.”

Bannick died May 17 at the age of 47.

