Company fined after worker falls through roof at Kelowna construction site

WorkSafeBC says no form of fall protection was used, resulting in serious injuries

A construction firm working in Kelowna has been fined by WorkSafeBC.

The company, Thane David of Spraytek Exteriors, was performing work at a hotel construction site, when a worker clearing debris from a pool roof fell about 19 feet through an opening.

The individual sustained serious injuries.

WorkSafeBC found that, at the time, the workers had not been using personal fall protection systems, and no other forms of fall protection were in place.

WorkSafeBC fined the firm $2,500, which was imposed Oct. 1, 2020.

The safety organization also determined that the workers were routinely working on a pool roof with a wall too low to be a guard rail, and on a scaffold at heights of up to 50 feet, all without the use of fall protection.

Also, the firm did not perform a hazard assessment of the roof, did not adequately orient its workers, did not have a written safe work procedures or fall protection plan in place, and did not take steps to correct behaviour that created risks for workers on site.

“The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a high-risk violation,” states WorkSafeBC in their report.

“In addition, the firm failed to ensure the health and safety of all workers at its worksite, and failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. “

This company is one of 15 groups fined following construction site safety violations, this year.

