Compliments Chicken Nuggets are being recalled due to a salmonella risk. (CFIA)

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Have you bought chicken nuggets lately? The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people to check their freezers after Compliments Breaded Chicken Nuggets were recalled Wednesday due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected products have a net weight of 1.5 kilograms and these codes on the packaging:

  • Outer package: 2019 JL 18
  • Inner package: 1998M 0 55742 33690 0

The agency warned that chicken nuggets with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk for dangerous and deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

READ MORE: Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Closure of Pakistan air space snarls flights across Asia
Next story
VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Just Posted

Vernon blowing down myths of vaping

Talk targets teens who use e-cigarettes and cannabis

Family with Vernon ties warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

March madness at SilverStar

The first annual Seismic Mountain Festival also kicks off March 22.

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Environment Canada has a lot of snow warnings, so get ready to shovel

Expect cold and snow ahead.

Coldstream swimmer part of Canadian championship

Meredith Levorson helped UBC Thunderbirds win second straight U Sports CIS women’s swim title

Vernon students “Cook it, Try it, Like it”

Hillview Elementary grade 4/5 class learn about healthy eating through a Food Action Society initiative.

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Appeal decision for Calgary couple convicted of murder in diabetic son’s death

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds

Okanagan School of the Arts may cease operations

Board says it’s unable to raise monetary support to continue, may terminate Shatford lease

Mexico threw Canada ‘under the bus,’ Liberal MP tells Mexican minister

The side deal between the U.S. and Mexico appeared to blindside the Trudeau government

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Big White hosts international ski championships in 2020

The World Airline Ski Championships come to the Okanagan

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

Most Read