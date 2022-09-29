Compost program diverts 1,300 tonnes from Vernon landfill in first 4 months

Vernon’s newly implemented curbside organics collection program has diverted more than 1,300 tonnes of kitchen and yard waste away from the landfill. (City of Vernon photo)

Residents have responded to the call to help divert waste from the landfill and move towards a more sustainable future for our community.

In the first four months of Vernon’s new curbside organics collection program (May 2 – Aug. 31), more than 1,360 tonnes of kitchen and yard waste was diverted from the landfill and sent to be turned into a reusable compost material.

“All we can say is, ‘Wow! Look at what we’ve done together,’” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Just last year, council endorsed Vernon’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) and we started taking meaningful actions throughout the community to lead a more sustainable lifestyle. Residents have jumped on board and now we’re seeing the results.”

Between May and August, the city saw an average reduction of 27 per cent in the amount of waste going to the local landfill from Vernon households, when compared to the same time period over the previous five years (2017 – 2021).

“This is not an insignificant number,” said Ian Adkins, city manager of roads, drainage and airport. “By diverting organic waste, not only are we reducing community-wide greenhouse gas emissions, but we’re also extending the lifespan of our local landfill which in turn provides a considerable financial benefit to our community.”

The vision of Vernon’s CAP is to be a leader in climate action, with no net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and be resilient to the changing climate. The city has committed to implementing the actions outlined in the plan and to work with residents, businesses and visitors to learn how everyone can all take steps to reduce the impact on the environment and become more resilient to ongoing changes.

“On behalf of city council, I’d like to thank Vernon’s residents for your early participation in the curbside organics collection program,” said Cumming. “The city is committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and responding to the impacts of climate change by taking strategic, practical and sustainable actions. It’s clear that you are, too.”

READ MORE: Vernon students join hands for Truth and Reconciliation

READ MORE: B.C.’s new 5-year health-care strategy promises to breakdown barriers, expand powers



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CityOrganicVernon