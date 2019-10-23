(Photo: City of Vernon)

Composting survey now open to Vernon residents

Nearing the end of its pilot program, the City of Vernon is seeking input for future composting

Midway through Waste Reduction Week, the City of Vernon is looking for input on composting as it nears the end of its pilot program.

The program took place over the summer, when two organics collection bins were placed at City Hall behind the Schubert Centre to reduce waste going into the landfill. Organics were collected twice a week by Spa Hills Compost.

The program has been getting a lot of use, as the compost bins have been overflowing most weeks. Spa Hills Compost estimates that 232,000 pounds of food waste and organics were diverted from the landfill.

“Community members have been so excited about the program,” said Laurie Cordell, manager of Long Range Planning and Sustainability with the City of Vernon. “It has been great to see how full the bins have been and how many people in Vernon are passionate about composting.”

The pilot had a budget of $5,000, all of which was funded by the Climate Action Revolving Fund. The city developed the fund by using the Climate Action Rebate Incentive Program rebates that are meant to fund projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The program encourages residents to reduce the amount of organic waste going to landfill, thereby reducing GHG emissions.

With the pilot now coming to an end on Nov. 4, the city is looking at options for more composting in the future. A survey is now open at www.engagevernon.ca. The survey consists of six questions geared towards how often people used the bins and what composting options they would the city to provide.

