Concerns for dog spotted in back of flatbed truck near Lake Country

A Coldstream Ranch vehicle was captured travelling with a dog tethered to its truck bed.

William Mastop took to Facebook on Aug. 15, to share the images of a medium size dog tied up on the back of a flatbed truck.

Mastop wrote that he first spotted the vehicle around 6:30 a.m. just north of Lake Country.

“I last saw the truck and trailer as we were going into Kelowna, so this was not a short trip.”

Mastop commented that he spoke with the driver while stopped at a traffic light, to which the driver replied “she’s going to work, she likes it.”

The truck was also hauling a trailer.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act states in section 2.1, subsection 9.3 that:

A person responsible for an animal must not transport the animal by vehicle unless the animal is, inside the passenger compartment, or confined or secured in a manner that will prevent the animal from falling from the vehicle, being injured during transport, or causing a hazard to the safe operation of other vehicles.

Black Press has reached out to Coldstream Ranch for comment.

