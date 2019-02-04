Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer was one of three people killed in Sunday’s derailment near Field, B.C. (Albe Bulmer/Facebook)

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

The three men who died after their train derailed near Field, B.C. in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a statement, CP Rail CEO Keith Creel said conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer died the train derailment east of Field at 1 a.m. M.S.T.

All three were from Calgary.

Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer’s father, Albe Bulmer, spoke about his loss in a Facebook post.

READ MORE : Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

“I am sad to report that I have lost one of the ‘jewels in my crown’ last night in a tragic accident while he was training to be a conductor for CP rail when the train he was on suddenly got away on him and his two coworkers,” Bulmer wrote.

“He will be sadly missed by me, his father and mentor, as he loved adventure and challenge as I do.”

Investigators said there was no threat to public safety from the freight train’s derailment and no dangerous goods were involved.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to investigate the incident.

Julie Leroux, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board said that between 40 and 60 cars derailed and one ended up in a creek, though no leaks were reported.

– with files from Jocelyn Doll, Revelstoke Review

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Keremeos firefighters knock down blaze

Just Posted

Vernon water main break repair continues

Pipe broke Sunday afternoon; some areas still without water

Highway 97 near Summerland still closed, alternate route highlighted

There is no estimated reopening time, however an update is expected today at noon

New child care centre in Whitevale raising funds

Campaign for 6,250-square foot facility set to open this summer near Lavington and Lumby

Vernon Top 20 Under 40 first five named

The annual award highlights community supporters and business owners under the age of 40

UPDATED: Fire destroys Coldstream home

Family of five displaced following Monday morning blaze

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

Vernon Vipers pull off road wins

Vernon beats Trail and Wenatchee to move into fourth place in BCHL Interior Division

B.C. man gets arrested to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Vernon freestyle skiers chop down Timber Tour results

Great performances by SilverStar Freestyle Ski club members at tour opening events

Most Read