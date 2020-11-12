Mica Dam on the Columbia River near Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed

Mica Dam on the Columbia River near Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed

Confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mica Dam near Revelstoke

There was one case in October and another in November

Two workers have recently tested positive for COVID-19 at Mica Dam, BC Hydro has confirmed.

One employee tested positive in October and another in November. The company said the cases are separate, unrelated and there has been no workplace transmission.

Revelstoke is the closest community to Mica Dam, a hydroelectric dam spanning the Columbia River, roughly 150 km away.

READ MORE: Another Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

Jen Walker-Larsen, spoke person, said the first employee has since recovered and the second is self-isolating.

BC Hydro said when they have a presumed positive case, their triage team is activated to conduct contact tracing and make sure impacted people are self-isolating and arrange for sanitation of areas where the individual has been.

The company said they regularly review and adjust safety protocols based on the guidance of health authorities.

Mica Dam has 50 permanent employees, but the workforce can increase to 135 for the current refurbishment project.

The province has yet to release October COVID-19 numbers for Revelstoke.

READ MORE: COVID-19 infection rate among B.C. paramedics almost zero

From January to September 2020 there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke, the BC Centre for Disease Control reported. However, that number does not include presumptive cases.

As of Nov. 12, there are 5,133 active cases, of which 925 (approximately 18 per cent) are in the Interior Health region.

Premier John Horgan has not ruled out returning to lock down measures in British Columbia if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

Cases of the virus are increasing rapidly across the country.

Manitoba has initiated a Code Red lock down due to the province’s ICU beds running close to capacity and B.C. has banned social gatherings in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools
Next story
Small upgrade makes big difference for Kelowna outreach service

Just Posted

Lake Country’s O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars is applying to the District of Lake Country to expand its indoor and outdoor food and beverage service areas. (Jon Adrian Photo/orourkespeakcellars.com)
Lake Country winery’s expansion plan opposed by agriculture, health ministry

O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars has sent a non-farm-use application to Lake Country council

Vernon’s Chris Fehr (left) has been reported as missing by family and friends to RCMP. He is said to have gone camping with his truck and trailer (right) near Mabel Lake. Fehr was last heard from Nov. 8 and was to be home the following day. (Facebook photos)
UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found safe

Chris Fehr was last heard from Nov. 8

The Falkland and District Community Association is raffling off a 2020 Kioti Mechron 2200 on Feb. 14, 2021, to raise funds to cover costs typically covered by the annual banquet and Falkland Stampede cancelled due to COVID-19. (Contributed)
Falkland association hosts virtual raffle in lieu of COVID cancelled Stampede

Falkland and District Community Association to raffle off side-by-side on Valentine’s Day

This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Tires slashed on out-of-province vehicle at Vernon mall

Incident discovered at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

The H.O.P.E. Outreach volunteers are out seven nights a week lending supplies and support to sex trade workers. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Small upgrade makes big difference for Kelowna outreach service

A Penticton not-for-profit donated a new phone to Kelowna’s H.O.P.E. Outreach

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

The last day the employee worked was Nov. 1

Dining at Sumac Ridge in Summerland.
Summerland winery helps support B.C.’s restaurant industry

Recognize someone great in the restaurant industry with the #StandupforService Campaign

Terra Firma’s Kitchen’s owners Kevan McCroy (left) and Terra Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
New farm to table cafe opens in Revelstoke

Head chef describes the menu as polished farmhouse cooking

John Beuhler performs at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club in Vancouver in 2016. Beuhler will headline the Kelowna Curling Club for Train Wreck Comedy Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (YouTube photo)
‘COVID-safe’ comedy coming to Okanagan curling club

Eat and Laugh at the Kelowna Curling Club on Saturday, Nov. 21

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
‘Lack of intelligence’: Kelowna mayor condemns anti-pandemic vandalism on City Hall

Second time in past month Kelowna City Hall vandalized with messaging critical of COVID-19 response

Penticton’s Home Hardware is stepping up to raise money for breast cancer research, matching all customer donations made in November. (Google Maps photo)
South Okanagan Home Hardware raising money for breast cancer research

The hardware store will match all customer donations

Most Read