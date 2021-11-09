Conservation officers investigating killing of 3 mule deer in West Kootenay

Three dead does were found in a clear cut

Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo

The West Kootenay Conservation Officer Service is investigating the killing of three mule deer does in the Bulldog Mountain area outside of Castlegar.

The deer were found dead in a clear-cut area approximately 21 km up the Bulldog Forest Service Road near the Paulson Summit.

Conservation officers believe the deer were killed within the last few weeks.

They report nothing was removed from the deer.

There is no open season for mule deer does in the West Kootenay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the COS Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1 877 952 7277.

READ MORE: 3 B.C. RCMP officers sent to hospital after logs topple onto cruisers



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarConservationWildlife