Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo

Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo

Conservation officers investigating killing of 3 mule deer in West Kootenay

Three dead does were found in a clear cut

The West Kootenay Conservation Officer Service is investigating the killing of three mule deer does in the Bulldog Mountain area outside of Castlegar.

The deer were found dead in a clear-cut area approximately 21 km up the Bulldog Forest Service Road near the Paulson Summit.

Conservation officers believe the deer were killed within the last few weeks.

They report nothing was removed from the deer.

There is no open season for mule deer does in the West Kootenay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the COS Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1 877 952 7277.

READ MORE: 3 B.C. RCMP officers sent to hospital after logs topple onto cruisers


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarConservationWildlife

Previous story
B.C. defends COVID rapid testing program as more than a million kits sit in storage
Next story
B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Just Posted

Veteran Canadian singer/songwriter Colin James and Blues Trio will perform in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Photo submitted)
Blues trio to take Vernon stage, finally

Downtown Vernon and the City of Vernon are extending a security program to local businesses. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file photo)
Downtown Vernon extends security camera deal for businesses

Vernon council defeated a motion to build a 4.5-storey, 29-unit affordable housing apartment rental building alongside the existing Hilltop Manor apartments on 34A Street. (City of Vernon graphic)
Vernon council turns down application attached to proposed apartment building

North Okanagan Good Food Box Society program coordinator Diane Fleming (centre) accepts $10,000 from Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Areas Advisory Committee members Amanda Shatzko (from left), Rick Fairbairn, Hank Cameron, Denis Delisle and Bob Fleming. (RDNO photo)
Directors produce cash for North Okanagan food program