File photo of a deer in a field

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Three men caught allegedly illegally hunting near Princeton were given a life lesson by conservation officers.

According to Princeton RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes the men were apprehended by police about two weeks on Copper

Mountain Road. They seized fire arms and a dead doe, which was pregnant.

Conservation officers were called to take over the investigation.

Hughes said before the men were released they were required by the COs to field dress the deer at the side of the road, as the meat was being donated to a local Indian Band.

One Conservation member removed the unborn fawn from the deer, and laid it on the ground before them “so they could look at it,” he said.

Charges are being considered against the men.

Related: Hunters face charges for illegal kill near Princeton

Related: Hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another Kelowna deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence
Next story
U.S. Muslim advocacy group releases report on civil rights abuses

Just Posted

Chamber insists on community input for Vernon OD prevention site

“There isn’t sufficient community involvement in identifying a suitable location for a prevention site or if such a facility is even needed in the community,” Chamber president

Truck plows into multiple vehicles in Vernon, witness claims

A witness said multiple vehicles were hit Wednesday afternoon in Vernon

Vernon reviews regulations for urban backyard beekeeping

The proposed bylaw updates would allow for small scale hobby beekeeping of up to two or four beehives on most properties.

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets in Vernon

City will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Former Shuswap municipal candidate proposes rules to curtail illegitimate voting

Beverley Iglesias who made an unsuccessful bid for Chase mayor is lobbying province for new rules

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Kelowna to host Skate Canada International

2019 Skate International Canada will be held Oct 25 to 27

Driver punches man in alleged South Okanagan road rage incident

Penticton RCMP attended the scene of what is believed to have been a road rage incident

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Most Read