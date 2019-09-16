Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes announcement in Okanagan today

Sheer will be making the annoucement in Lake Country

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Andrew Scheer, will be visiting the Okanagan Valley this morning to make an important campaign announcement.

Scheer is scheduled to speak at Beasley Park in Lake Country at 9 a.m.

The party leader visited Surrey on Sunday, pitching to voters a promise of new tax cut for the lowest income bracket earners, downing the rate from 15 per cent to 13.75 per cent.

Scheer estimates the cut could save an average earning two-income couple, roughly $850 per year. He also said there are tax cuts aimed to be phased out starting in the year 2021 and fully implemented by 2023 if he is indeed elected prime minister on Oct. 21.

Scheer also made news this week on his views regarding gun laws following Missisuaga’s fatal shooting that left one teen dead and five injured.

More to come after Scheer speaks in Lake Country at 9 a.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

Just Posted

Charlotte Diamond to bring classic children’s music to Vernon

Iconic Canadian children’s entertainer performs Oct. 6 at Vernon District Performing Arts Centre

Decision on Sagmoen voir dire expected today

Media outlets to tackle publication ban in Vernon courts

Greener future rounded up at Vernon fair

Kal Tire Community Eco-Fair builds on environmental best practices

Grades dropped from B.C. report cards

New format in place for K-9

Roaring start carries Vernon Panthers to victory

The Panthers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 40-0 in exhibition play Friday

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

Morning Start: Do you know who first played the Joker?

Your morning start for Monday, September 16.

Similkameen orchardists file lawsuit over ancestral remains site

Lawsuit alleges individuals entered the property by force

Two dead, two in critical condition in highway crash near Campbell River

Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after it was closed in both directions

Okanagan Vinyl Fest spins into the South Okanagan

Fundraiser for Peach City Radio features albums from vendors all over the province

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Federal party leaders address gun violence after weekend shooting near Toronto

One teen was killed and five people injured in the shooting

Video: Rain doesn’t deter Terry Fox runners in Salmon Arm

Dozens showed up to continue the Canadian icon’s marathon of hope.

Most Read