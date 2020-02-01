Ontario MP Erin O’Toole is holding a meet and greet in Penticton as he prepares to run for the Conservative leadership. (Facebook photo)

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole coming to Okanagan

He is the first leadership condidate to visit the Okanagan

2020 Conservative leadership candidate, Erin O’Toole will visit Penticton on Feb. 4.

O’Toole will be the first conservative leadership hopeful to visit the Okanagan.

The current MP for Durham, Ont. will meet with supporters Tuesday afternoon at Time Winery from 1 to 3 p.m.

O’Toole will also attend a town hall at the Ramada Inn and Conference Centre from 6 to 8 p.m.

This will be O’Toole’s second kick at the can for the Conservative leadership. In 2014 O’Toole finished third behind Andrew Scheer and Maxime Bernier.

error

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Video: Man trapped in elevator following power outage
Next story
Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Late-game heroics lead Vernon Vipers past Prince George

Vipers score with 17 seconds left in third period to win 2-1 at home on Friday

Power out for North Okanagan residents

BC Hydro customers in Lumby, Cherryville and Armstrong experiencing outages

Visual and performing arts collide at Vernon’s Blues Night

Local artists to provide diverse art exhibit alongside world-class blues acts at Winter Carnival

Highway from Merritt to Hope closed for flooding and debris

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

Cherkowski siblings reflect on magic of Vernon Pee Wee Hockey Tournament

The 49th annual tournament takes place Feb. 13-16

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole coming to Okanagan

He is the first leadership condidate to visit the Okanagan

State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

Roads closed, evacuations taking place

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

Most Read