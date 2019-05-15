Lisa Raitt will be in Vernon May 21 at a Conservative event and also meeting with healthcare professionals. (Morning Star file photo)

Conservatives host deputy opposition leader in Vernon

Lisa Raitt will be meeting with area healthcare professionals and speaking at a dinner

Canada’s deputy opposition leader is taking a critical look at healthcare in the North Okanagan next week.

Honourable Lisa Raitt will be in the area Tuesday, May 21 and will be the keynote speaker at a fundraiser dinner event hosted by the North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative Association, after spending the day co-hosting meetings with area healthcare professionals with local Member of Parliament Mel Arnold.

See: LETTER: Rait puts Conservative Andrew Scheer to shame

“Over her years of strong service, Raitt’s depth of knowledge and political instinct has earned the respect of political opponents and allies alike,” said Linda Hawes, president of the NOSCA. “In the House of Commons, Raitt is a formidable force for the Conservatives including her leading roles exposing Trudeau government scandals.

“The local Conservative association is excited to host Ms. Raitt in Vernon next Tuesday and is inviting everyone with an interest in federal politics and the future of Canada to attend this event. “

The dinner takes place at the Schubert Centre in Vernon with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are available at www.nosca.ca.

See: Conservative brings bid to town

Raitt was raised is Sydney, Nova Scotia and studied at St. Francis Xavier University, the University of Guelph then Osgoode Hall Law School before being called to the Ontario bar in 1998. First elected to the House of Commons in 2008, Raitt is the Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition and has also served as the Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Labour and Minister of Transport over the past 11 years.

