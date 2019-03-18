(James Smith photo)

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

The Reporter has learned that it was a “considerably large” tractor tire that led to a 3-year-old’s death at a farm in Delta last week.

Delta’s deputy fire chief, Brad Wilson, told the Reporter a call came in form the 4700-block of 112th Street at around 5:01 p.m. last Wednesday (March 13). He said crews arrived to find family members trying to help the young girl who was injured after a large tractor tire fell onto her.

“It was big tractor tire that was leaning up against the barn,” Wilson said. “I don’t know the ins and outs of how it came upon falling on her, but we arrived and she was critically injured.”

He said a second engine was called in to help an ambulance helicopter land as the first crew was trying to resuscitate the girl, but she did not make it.

“She was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Wilson added.

RELATED: Three-year-old girl killed in Delta farm accident

At the moment, the BC Coroners Service is still investigating what exactly happened and could not confirm details where the incident happened, how the incident happened or who was involved in it.

“I think the important part for our role in this is, at the conclusion of an investigation, we may make recommendations to preventing death in similar circumstances,” said Andy Watson, spokesperson for the coroners service.

“We’re mandated within our legislation to investigate any child death, so the death of anyone under the age of 18 years old.”

He added that should the service see the need to make statements regarding public safety in the course of their investigations, they will do so.


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Blasting begins in Mission Hill area
Next story
Kelowna suspect charged in string of bank robberies

Just Posted

Queen Silver Star issues call for Vernon royalty

Applications sought for excellence program from North Okanagan teens

Overdose training challenge picks up in Vernon

Various groups and businesses working to save lives

Dust advisory again issued for Vernon

High coarse particulates are again the culprit

MQN of Vernon brings home Georgie gold

Vernon architecture and design firm top five finalist in five separate categories

Sanitary sewer flushing planned could slow Vernon’s 32nd Street traffic

Road will remain open during work March 19-22

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

Warm temperatures here to stay in Kelowna

Spring has finally sprung in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna welcomes building permit applications for “earth homes”

Kelowna welcomes carriage and container “earth homes” when mandatory inspections are completed

EDITORIAL: The quest to assign blame

Instead of sympathy, some have worked to distance themselves from these attacks or to assign blame.

High number of commercial vehicles taken off road disappoints

Trucking association notes enforcement checks target problem trucks, lobbies for mandatory training

Kelowna suspect charged in string of bank robberies

RCMP have charged a 58-year-old man with three counts of robbery

Blasting begins in Mission Hill area

The blasting in West Kelowna will begin March 21 and end March 27

Mission Creek Greenway gets pruned

Vegetation pruning will continue until the end of the month

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

Most Read