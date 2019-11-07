Construction activity busy in Summerland

Since beginning of 2019, 188 building permits worth $35,178,800 have been issued

CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY Buildings are going up in Summerland. In October, 19 building permits with a value of $3,739,800 were issued. Since the beginning of this year, 188 permits with a value of $35,178,800 have been issued. (Summerland Review file photo)

The value of building permits issued in Summerland in October is higher than the same month of previous years, according to statistics from the municipality.

A total of 19 building permits were issued in October, with a value of $3,739,800.

These included two permits for engineered buildings, worth $544,000, two single-family dwellings with a value of $874,000, two residential renovations worth $332,000 and two fully engineered single family dwellings, with a value of $1,643,000.

By comparison, in October 2018, 26 permits were issued with a value of $3,453,000.

From January to October of this year, 188 building permits were issued, with a value of $35,178,800.

During the same period in 2018, 188 permits with a value of $27,943,100 were issued.

A big part of the reason for the higher value of permits this year is the Wharton Street development.

In March, a building permit for $11 million was issued for the construction of the large multi family development.

The building permit was issued a year after the municipality of Summerland entered into an agreement for the sale of the Wharton Street properties for a purchase price of $1,989,000.

The proposal includes the construction of a four-storey, 88-unit apartment building with 390 square metres of commercial space on the ground floor. The proposal is for a market rate, pet friendly rental apartment building with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The building will also have underground parking and surface parking. Construction on this project began earlier this year.

Because of the construction work, parts of Wharton Street, Kelly Avenue and Brown Street have been closed.