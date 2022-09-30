Construction closes busy Vernon road overnight

Work on Anderson Way taking place Oct. 2-7

Road work will see Anderson Way closed overnight Oct. 2-7. (Vernon map)

Motorists traveling along Anderson Way may experience travel delays next week while crews conduct a road rehabilitation project. However, to minimize the impact to travelers, construction will be taking place overnight.

Starting as early as Sunday, Oct. 2 crews will begin working on the road surface. Anderson Way will be closed to through traffic from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. each night until Friday, Oct. 7. The road will be reopened to traffic during daytime hours.

Access to area businesses will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

“Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures. The city thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed,” the city said.

