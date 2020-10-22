Construction closes Vernon road

Water utility upgrade closes 28th Street

28th Street is closed for construction Oct. 22. (City of Vernon map)

Motorists traveling down 28th Street may need to take a brief detour today, Oct. 22.

Upgrades to a water utility require a one-day closure of 28th Street, between 41st and 39th avenues, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The area will be accessible to local traffic only.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area,” the City of Vernon said.

“The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.”

