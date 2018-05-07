Construction fully closes Kal Lake Road section

Closure between Browne Road and Alpine Centre in effect until July

The full road closure on Kalamalka Lake Road from Browne Road to the Alpine Centre will be in effect until July 6, 24 hours/day.

Vehicle access will only be permitted to those residences within the fully closed portion of Kalamalka Lake Road.

Effective immediately, the closed portion of the road will be reduced to single-lane traffic (one-way traffic) in the southbound direction. As no through traffic will be permitted, all traffic is required to use the detour routes.

A four-metre-wide wide walking/cycling path will be provided throughout construction, 24 hours a day.

Businesses will be open and accessible on both sides of the road closure.

The City of Vernon asks to please support the local businesses during construction.

