Once the new facility opens in August 2019, the existing Septage Receiving Station located at 1700 Polson Drive will be permanently closed. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Construction of new Vernon septage station to begin

The new facility is expected to open in August 2019.

The City of Vernon in conjunction with N & T Properties, will begin construction of the new Septage Receiving Station at the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre (VWRC) this month.

The new facility is expected to open in August 2019 and the existing Septage Receiving Station located at 1700 Polson Drive will be permanently closed.

The Septage Receiving Station is a facility that collects sewage delivered by haulers and pumped from septic tanks and holding tanks in the Greater Vernon area. The City of Vernon will be taking over this service from the Regional District of North Okanagan once the new facility located at the VWRC is operational.

For more information, contact 250-550-3626.

