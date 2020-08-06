Construction will begin on Pleasant Valley Road between BX Creek and 48th Avenue Aug. 10, 2020. (Contributed)

Construction on Pleasant Valley Road to begin next week

Upgrades will be made between BX Creek and 48th Avenue

A section of Pleasant Valley Road will be shut down for a major construction project starting next week.

The project starting Monday, Aug. 10, will see about 240 metres of road repaved between BX Creek and 48th Avenue, along with the construction of a new storm sewer and a water main replacement.

“The project also includes new left turn bays, sidewalk, multi-use path, streetlight and traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road,” the City of Vernon said in a press release.

Full road closures will be in effect on Pleasant Valley Road south of 48th Avenue, and detours will be available around the project site.

Construction is expected to be completed in October.

Access to businesses in the area will remain open to pedestrians, and the city encourages residents to continue supporting local businesses.

The city asks that drivers obey all traffic control signs and slow down in construction zones.

For more information on this and other projects taking place, visit the City of Vernon website.

