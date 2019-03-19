Construction set to begin on new roundabout in Lake Country

The Transportation for Tomorrow 20 year plan for ‘getting around Lake Country in safe and enjoyable ways sets the framework for street improvements.

As part of the Transportation for Tomorrow plan, street improvement works will be made to Oceola Road and Okanagan Centre Road East this spring/summer.

Starting in April, construction will begin on a roundabout at The Lakes subdivision intersection, Okanagan Centre Road East between The Lakes subdivision intersection and Goldie Road and The Lakes Emergency Egress off East Ridge Drive to Highway 97.

The District of Lake country says that the project will help increase safety and traffic flow because there will be better and safer routes for cyclists, a new pedestrian sidewalk will be created and there will be an upgrade of road drainage systems to improve storm water drainage to prevent ponding and isolated flooding.

There will also be an emergency egress from the Lakes subdivision onto the highway to provide an alternate means of evacuation in the event of a major incident.

The district will hold a public information meeting, April 3 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the lobby of George Elliot Secondary School.

For more information visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca/projects

