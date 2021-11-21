Construction start date set for new Armstrong city hall

ANR Construction Ltd. will begin work on the project on Jan. 4, 2022

This is what a new city hall in Armstrong will look like if tender bids come in under $4 million. Council unanimously approved the design and the borrowing of up to $4 million for the project. (MQN Architects)

The City of Armstrong is making progress on the construction of its new city hall.

The city has awarded a contract to Kelowna’s ANR Construction Ltd. at a bid price of $4,061,561, and has set a construction start date for Jan. 4, 2022.

“Staff are incredibly excited to be involved is this project and are looking forward to representing the beautiful City of Armstrong while serving its residents in a building that is representative of the natural beauty of the area,” reads a memo to council by CAO Dawn Low.

The construction tendering process was initiated in September and closed on Oct. 28 with six proponents bidding on the project. ANR Construction was the lowest bidder and also proposed the shortest construction timeline of 48 weeks.

On Oct. 22, council approved a development variance permit for the site where the new hall will be built, which consisted mostly of parking variances and amending easement conditions with the local school district.

The new hall will be located on city-owned property across from the current 100-year-old city hall on Pleasant Valley Road.

On Aug. 9 council approved using a temporary borrowing bylaw as the mechanism for borrowing the funds needed for construction. Once the project is complete, the amount that has been borrowed will be converted into long-term debt. The proposed borrowing bylaw will be considered for first, second and third reading at council’s upcoming meeting on Monday, Nov. 22.

Council had previously passed a bylaw that will allow the city to borrow up to $4 million for the project.

