Construction to slow traffic on Vernon’s Tronson Road

Motorists in Vernon are advised there will be single-lane alternating of a traffic change on Tronson Road tomorrow (Sept. 11).
The city says crews will be decommissioning a portion of water main infrastructure in the 7200 block of Tronson Road between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.
Traffic control personnel will be on site to guide drivers through the area.
“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.”
