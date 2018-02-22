Construction turns off water plant

Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant to be shutdown starting Monday

Planned construction work on the ultra violet disinfection project will see the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant (DCWTP) turned off next week.

It is anticipated that the work (expected to begin Monday) will be completed by March 12, but could be extended if required.

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) will be providing water to all customers from the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant (MHWTP) supplied by the Kalamalka Lake water source.

“With this change in supply, there are no health related affects to our customers,” said GVW. “Customers regularly receiving water from the Duteau Creek water source could notice a change as the Kalamalka Lake water source is harder and has more alkaline. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.”

As an emergency backup supply, the Antwerp Deep Well and Ranch Well #1 are on standby and will only be used if needed.

Both the Antwerp Deep Well and Ranch Well #1 are approved by Interior Health as emergency potable water use backups and are safe drinking water sources.

The Antwerp Shallow Well that was contaminated in 2010 has been permanently taken off-line and will not be used by GVW as a potable water source.

If these alternate sources are used, a map will be posted on the Regional District of North Okanagan website and road signs will be set up in the areas serviced by these water sources.

For further information, contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or visit www.rdno.ca.

