Construction worker burned in Black Mountain house fire

Black smoke rising in the sky. (Caity Henry/ Capital News)

Kris Riedel was working on the construction of a home on Mine Hill Drive when he noticed flames coming from the roof of a garage of a partially built house down the street.

A construction worker had accidentally left a Tiger torch burning and unattended. Riedel managed to alert the worker, who was on the roof, to the blaze. The worker tried to extinguish the flames himself, however, was burned in the process.

Riedel and his co-worker then realized Ian Strohschein, a cabinet worker, was inside the home. A neighbour said she could hear Riedel yelling about the fire and banging on the door in an attempt to get Strohschein out of the home.

Fire crews arrived on the scene just before 3 p.m. and were able to get the flames under control. The blaze did burn through the roof and into the garage.

Platoon Capital John Kelly said three engines, a command unit and a truck responded to the scene.

The construction worker who burned his hand was taken to hospital, it’s unclear the extent of his injuries.

READ MORE: Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireKelowna