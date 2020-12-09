People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The head of a consumer interest group is calling on airlines to refund passengers’ cancelled fares, ahead of a hearing today in Parliament on the impact of COVID-19 on air travel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The head of a consumer interest group is calling on airlines to refund passengers’ cancelled fares, ahead of a hearing today in Parliament on the impact of COVID-19 on air travel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Consumer rights advocates call for airline refunds in Parliament hearing

The hearing comes as airlines await an aid package from the federal government

Representatives from consumer advocacy groups blasted the federal government on Tuesday, accusing it of putting the interests of airlines above those of consumers by allowing carriers to issue vouchers for cancelled flights rather than full refunds.

The comments were made by witnesses at a meeting of Parliament’s standing committee on transport, infrastructure and communities, which focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the airline industry.

“Passengers still have a fundamental right to a refund, regardless of the reason for the cancellation,” Gabor Lukacs, the founder of consumer group Air Passenger Rights, told the committee.

The hearing comes as airlines await an aid package from the federal government. Ottawa has said it would not issue any financial support unless airlines refunded passengers for their fares, prompting criticism from the industry, which says the federal government is unnecessarily delaying aid to the embattled sector.

On Tuesday, Air Canada announced that it was cutting some routes in Atlantic Canada until further notice due to challenging market conditions. Those cuts follow others in the region in June, as well as similar service reductions by WestJet, which said in October that it would suspend 80 per cent of its Atlantic Canada capacity.

Ian Jack, vice president of public affairs for the Canadian Automobile Association, said during the committee meeting that the route cuts in Atlantic Canada might be part of a negotiation strategy by the airlines to pressure Ottawa to make concessions to the industry.

At the meeting, Lukacs argued that Canadian law requires that passengers be reimbursed for their cancelled fares, focusing on a statement by the Canadian Transportation Agency earlier this year that he claimed provided misleading information about what travellers’ rights were with respect to refunds.

The agency advised consumers in March that for flight disruptions beyond an airline’s control, Canada’s law only requires that the airline “ensure passengers can complete their itineraries.”

But Lukacs said that when an airline doesn’t provide a service that passengers paid for, for whatever reason, passengers are entitled to a refund under the law.

Sylvie De Bellefeuille, a lawyer with Option consommateurs, a consumer group based in Montreal, told the committee that the organization has received a record number of calls from consumers asking for information about how to obtain a refund for their airline tickets.

She added that issuing vouchers rather than full refunds was an unfair and unacceptable solution.

“This pandemic has also hit industries other than the airline industry, and hard,” De Bellefeuille said. “It is not up to consumers to finance airlines.”

John Lawford, the executive director and general counsel of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, said prior to the committee meeting that forcing airlines to issue the refunds is the least the government could do for people who have fallen on hard times due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

He criticized the federal government for dealing with Canada’s airlines, that are fighting in court to quash rules that bolster compensation for passengers who experience delayed flights or damaged baggage.

He urged the federal government to make dropping the lawsuit a condition of any aid package it issues to the airline sector.

Lawford also called for the federal government to mandate a “refund fund” into which airlines would have to put a small portion of revenue in case of an unforeseen event, like a pandemic.

Jon Victor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Air TravelAirlinesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan
Next story
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Just Posted

Kendra Scarrott and her artwork titled, Palimpsest, which will hang outside the chemistry lab at Coldstream’s Okanagan College. Scarrott created the work in memory of adult basic education teach Donna Leigh Goodman, who taught Scarrott and who passed away in 2018. (Okanagan College photo)
Vernon college student creates tribute to instructor

Artwork honours memory of Okanagan College adult basic education teacher Donna Leigh Goodwin

Local seniors worried about the Regional District of North Okanagan’s new dog licensing program shouldn’t be, as one RDNO official says the registration process is ‘easy peasy.’ (Photo submitted)
Getting new dog license in North Okanagan not a scary venture

Regional district assures all residents, particularly seniors, registration process is simple

Before and after images of the City of Vernon's upgrades to 48th Avenue between 29th Street and Highway 97. (Contributed)
City of Vernon completes $18 million worth of infrastructure projects in 2020

Council has approved another $18.1 million in capital projects in 2021

The Prince George Citizen’s front-page story on Dec. 14, 1970, was how a gunman entered the CKPG television and radio station looking for the Toronto Maple Leafs game his son was playing. The man, identified as Roy Spencer of Fort St. James, was killed in a shootout with police outside the studio. Vernon’s Carole Fawcett was working at the station that night. (Prince George Citizen photo)
Vernon columnist recalls 10 minutes of terror in TV studio

Carole Fawcett was working at CKPG in Prince George 50 years ago when a gunman entered the studio

The Lumby OAP Hall had a new roof installed in the summer of 2019. (Facebook)
Lumby seniors provided computer access to visit loved ones virtually this Christmas

Volunteers at the Lumby OAP Hall are setting up computers for commmunity use during the pandemic

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has been very busy making Christmas crafts to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. As of Dec. 7, Jane had already raised more than $2,000. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm cancer survivor plunges into Christmas craft making to fund another girl’s surgery

More than $2,000 raised in a little over a week by dedicated nine-year-old crafter

The Salmon Arm Observer’s Jim Elliot dukes it out with Wade Stewart during the inaugural Hit2Fit charity boxing event at Westgate Public Market in 2017. (File photo)
U.S. ticket seller leaves Shuswap non-profit society owing money

Boxing for Wellness Society fundraising to cover tickets sold for cancelled Hit2Fit event

Flight of beer
Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at popular Penticton brewery

Cannery Brewing said one staff member who didn’t work with public is self isolating

Kelowna philanthropists Kevin and Lisa Edgecombe raised $37,000 for three causes in Kelowna and Edmonton. (Her International)
Couple raises $37,000 for charities in Kelowna, Edmonton

Kevin and Linda Edgecombe hosted their annual 9Wine&Pie online due to COVID-19

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

Most Read