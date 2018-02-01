MOL Prestige - twitter

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

A container ship is adrift approximately 207 nautical miles southwest of Haida Gwaii after an engine fire caused it to lose propulsion.

At 10:30 p.m. PST on Jan. 31, the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (VJRCC) was advised that The MOL Prestige — a 293-metre-longSingapore-flagged vessel owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines— was in distress with 23 people on board. VJRCC Lieutenant Tony Wright said theVJRCC dispatched a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft, and it is currently on scene.

READ MORE: Port of Prince Rupert welcomes biggest container ship to dock in Canada

Wright said a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter is also en route to the ship to medically evacuate two crew members, and the Canadian CoastGuard ship, Sir Wilfrid Laurier is also en route and will arrive at midnight tonight.

The ship’s owner has also contracted a tug which is enroute to secure the vessel. It is expected to arrive on scene at approximately 8:00a.m. on Feb. 3.

Timoth Pajak — director of global marketing and communications for MOL — said the vessel departed from Vancouver on Jan. 29 and wasbound for Tokyo when the engine fire occurred. He could not confirm what the cause of the fire was.

“That is under investigation,” he said.

READ MORE: Simushir arrives at Prince Rupert container port

More to follow.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Genderless ID won’t fly
Next story
Shuswap organizations want improvements to water protection

Just Posted

Police seek purse snatcher

Woman in 70s has purse yanked from shoulder by cyclist in downtown Vernon

Regional tourism job fair seeking early bird registrants

Looking for a summer job? TOTA and go2HR say they can help

B&E suspect arrested at traffic stop

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP make arrest in connection with home break-in

Positive feedback for proposed development

Vernon’s McMechan Reservoir proposal draws more than 50 to public open house

Vipers victims of thieves

Suspects walk into dressing room while team plays and make off with jewelry, cash

It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

60 more days in jail for meth-driven road trip

Angelene Solien knocked a person over with an open car door and drove a stolen car down Highway 3

UPDATED: Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is estimated at 6 p.m.

Skyhawks returning as Peachfest ‘18 lineup announced

President Don Kendall said he believes the lineup will top 2017’s ‘best lineup ever’

Teensy dwelling deluxe for St. Jean

Dale St. Jean loves the cozy feel of his tiny house.

Most Read