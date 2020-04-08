Calgary-based CorMac Projects Inc. has been awarded a contract for the renovation and expansion of the Pat Duke Memorial Arena in Lumby, according to the Regional District of the North Okanagan. (RDNO photo)

Contract awarded for Lumby arena upgrades

Calgary-based CorMac Projects Inc. has been selected for construction of the $3 million project

A Calgary-based company has been contracted to complete upgrades to Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena.

After reviewing all bid submissions received before the March 5 deadline, staff with the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) selected CorMac Projects Inc. to carry out the arena expansion and renovation project.

“We received lots of interest from qualified contractors in the construction community, and thank everyone for their interest in the project,” said Tannis Nelson, RDNO manager of community services. “We look forward to working with CorMac and getting this highly anticipated project underway.”

Upgrades include reinforcement of the arena’s existing arched structure, four newly constructed change rooms with modest improvements to existing rooms, and a north warming area and entryway.

The RDNO says on-site activity will begin as early as mid-April, and will follow all provincial recommendations and WorkSafeBC protocol for safe COVID-19 construction operations.

Construction has been named an essential service by the B.C. government during the pandemic.

The facility was first opened in 1967 — more than 50 years ago. Community efforts to fundraise for improvements began in 2016, and as a result the community was named the winner of Kraft Hockeyville.

Lumby received $100,000 to put towards the aging facility.

More than $2.5 million was awarded on top of that in March 2018 to make more extensive arena improvements. Grants from Telus, the RDNO and community fundraising have also helped to cover the $3-million price tag on the renovation project.

The push for Kraft Hockeyville was prompted by the arena’s insufficient number of change rooms, which left women without a dedicated space during co-ed play.

The arena also poses challenges for people with limited mobility — an issue that will be fixed with the new entryway.

hockey

Most Read