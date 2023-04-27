Controlled burn in Chase area leads to serious burn when man’s clothing catches fire

A controlled burn in the Chase area led to a serious burn for the person overseeing it.
Chase RCMP report being dispatched to a dropped 911 call about 1 p.m. on April 20 near Niskonlith Lake, southwest of Chase.
“On route, police learned a man had been burned and required an ambulance. At the scene police were told that the man had been conducting a controlled burn on his property when his own clothing caught fire. There was no water on hand and the man’s injuries were quite serious,” said Staff Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a media release.
The Adams Lake Fire Department also responded and worked for hours to control and extinguish the fire, Kennedy said.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.