Controlled burn on Penticton Indian Band ignites concern on social media

At one point, the burn did catch a tree on fire but otherwise, it went as planned

A controlled burn on PIB land got a bit out of control briefly, lighting a neighbouring tree on fire on Saturday night, April 3. But in the end, it was all OK. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

A controlled burn on Penticton Indian Band land Saturday night created quite the concern from residents who could see it glowing from all over town.

Many people took to social media worried the fire looked out of control.

At one point, flames climbed a nearby tree. But by 8:45 p.m., the controlled burn was mostly out.

The Penticton Indian Band has been and will continue to do controlled burns as a way to bring new growth and to keep lands safe from wildfires in the dry months.

