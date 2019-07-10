Unplanned, a film about a woman’s journey from Planned Parenthood to anti-abortion activist, sold out a private screening at the Landmark Grand 10 in nine minutes according to the Kelowna Right to Life Society. (IMDB)

Controversial film, Unplanned, sells out in nine minutes in Okanagan theatre

The Kelowna Right to Life Society is looking into more private screenings of the film

A controversial film coming to a Kelowna theatre sold out in less than ten minutes on Tuesday.

The 164 tickets for a private screening of Unplanned at Landmark Grand 10 on Monday, July 15, went on sale on the Kelowna Right to Life Society’s website at 6:00 p.m. and were gone by 6:09 p.m.

A showing at West Kelowna’s Landmark Xtreme 8 had already sold out in less than an hour for its show on Wednesday, July 17.

READ MORE: Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Kelowna showings

READ MORE: Anti-abortion film coming to North Okanagan

“This movie has been hyped-up for the last couple of months. It did exceptionally well in the U.S. in its limited screenings down there,” said Marlon Bartram, executive director of the Kelowna Right to Life Society.

“I think this movie has the potential to change a lot of people’s minds about the issue of abortion.”

Both sides of this issue have been ignited by this film, with abortion-rights activists expressing concern about the movies being shown publicly and anti-abortion activists being concerned about censorship.

Kelowna & District Pro-Choice Action Society said it does not believe in censorship and there is no planned protest from its group at the Grand 10 next Monday.

Landmark Cinemas CEO Bill Walker said both the Grand 10 and Xtreme 8 would see increased security in case of any political demonstrations.

Bartram said he is looking into doing additional screenings at Xtreme 8.

