The last time Catherine Jessica Adams was in court in May, a small group of protesters waited for her to arrive at Quesnel Law Courts. Adams was in court again Tuesday, July 16 to continue her trial for a breach of probation charge, and she was found guilty. Heather Norman photo

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams found guilty of breaching probation

Catherine Adams will return to Quesnel Law Courts for a pre-sentence report in November

A convicted animal abuser in B.C. has been found guilty of breaching her probation conditions in relation to animal cruelty charges.

Catherine Jessica Adams was in Quesnel Law Courts Tuesday (July 16) for a continuation of her trial for a breach of probation charge. She first appeared in court for trial on May 16, and the trial ran long, requiring a continuation, which was set up by the Quesnel Law Courts on May 21.

Adams is now set to return to Quesnel Law Courts for a pre-sentence report on Nov. 26, according to B.C. Court Services Online.

Adams was first charged with breaching her probation order on June 29, 2018, according to files accessed via B.C. Court Services Online.

The probation order prohibited her from owning or having custody of an animal.

Catherine — along with her mother Karin Adams — had 16 dogs seized from a property in Quesnel in June 2018, after a BC SPCA investigation found the dogs were being kept in crates too small for their size in a poorly-ventilated area with little or no access to water and with feces- and urine-soaked matting.

Catherine’s probation order was a condition of her 2015 sentencing in Smithers Provincial Court, where she was found guilty of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal and causing/permitting the animal to be in distress.

Emaciation, poor living conditions, parasite infestation, lack of food, water and medical treatment were among the conditions affecting some of the dogs and horses in Catherine and Karin’s care at the time.

In November 2018, Catherine was sentenced to 90 days in jail after she was convicted of animal cruelty charges in Drumheller, Alta.

Catherine and her mother were charged after police found 11 horses, 25 dogs and 17 birds in distress at their home near the village of Hanna, northeast of Calgary, in 2015.

— with files from Heather Norman

