Michael Douglas Sheets, convicted of manslaughter, arson and other charges, has been returned to Mission Institution, officials say. (Submitted photo)

Convicted killer recaptured after escaping B.C. prison

Michael Douglas Sheets had escaped Mission Institution Saturday night

An escaped inmate from the Mission Institution was found hiding out in an outbuilding in Saanich, according to local police.

The Saanich Police Department released further details on the recapture of escaped inmate Michael Douglas Sheets, stating that police were tipped off that Sheets may be in Saanich.

“Police were later able to confirm Michael Sheets was hiding in an outbuilding in the 5800 block of Old East Rd in Saanich,” the news release reads.

“On Tuesday September 4, 2018, at around 5:20AM, Saanich Police located and arrested Michael Sheets with the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team. Sheets was arrested without incident and Saanich Police will transfer him into the custody of the Correctional Service Canada.”

Sheets was convicted of manslaughter after two children were killed in a Calgary firebombing in November 2004, according to Saanich police.

ORIGINAL:

An escaped inmate has been returned to the Mission Institution, the Correctional Service of Canada says.

When Michael Douglas Sheets was missing during an evening count on Saturday (Sept. 1), the Correctional Service contacted Mission RCMP, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sheets is serving a 14-year 6-month sentence for manslaughter, arson, escape and other offences.

The Correctional Service tweeted Tuesday morning that Sheets had been returned to the institution, but offered no details.

