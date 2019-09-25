Loggers and truckers timed their protest to coincide with the meeting of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Convoy of B.C. loggers and truckers protesting forest industry cuts spotted in Princeton

Two hundred trucks are expected to reach downtown Vancouver Wednesday

Fifteen logging trucks left Princeton this morning at 9 a.m. on their way to join a convoy that will travel through downtown Vancouver bringing attention to the problems of the B.C. forest industry.

“We have to support out communities,” said Jordie Cook. “This is a crisis.”

By the time the convoy reaches its destination it is expected to be 200 trucks strong.

Participants are coming from across the province and a large gathering is expected in Hope.

At the Chevron parking lot in Princeton Cook was surrounded by loggers and truckers who were shut down for eight weeks this summer.

“Basically it is mill curtailments and stumpage fees are too high,” he said.

The protest was quickly organized in under a week to coincide with the annual conference of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

Cook said the Princeton group will meet with Mayor Spencer Coyne and members of town council when they arrive.

“They support us because we support or community.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon library to host sustainable energy forum
Next story
Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

Just Posted

North Okanagan emergency services on display

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP host second annual event Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Polson Park

Okanagan restaurants to raise funds for Amanda Todd Legacy

WINGS to spotlight mental health and stigma with October campaign

Vernon council discretionary grants available

City taking applications from groups and organizations until Oct. 31

Vernon library to host sustainable energy forum

The free forum on Oct. 5 will set the groundwork for an Okanagan sustainable energy task force

Tickets still available for Vernon fundraising dance

Event held in memory of Ruth Blencoe to raise funds for revival of the Christmas Lunch event

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Evacuation alert lifted, worries persist along unstable South Shuswap creek

Residents of Sorrento’s Caen Road along Newsome Creek fear creek bank will collapse

Hergott: The balance of ICBC investigations

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses when ICBC retained investigators go too far

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Most Read