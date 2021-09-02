Cooler conditions assist with containment of Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

While the fire’s threat has eased, some areas remain uncontained

Cool temperatures and light winds on Wednesday, Sept. 1 helped crews make progress on containing the Mount Law wildfire burning near West Kelowna, BC Wildfire Service said in a Thursday morning update.

Firefighters will continue to direct their focus on the fire’s edge with suppression activities, paving the way for crews to work inwards from the fire perimeter in the coming days. The fire continues to burn out of control at an estimated size of 976 hectares.

While BC Wildfire is anticipating an increase in temperatures and light winds on Thursday, the wildfire agency said that they do not expect any of the fireguards in place to be challenged by the blaze.

“Smoke may be visible from active fire within the existing perimeter as the temperatures increase,” said BC Wildfire. “These areas of activity within the perimeter are a normal occurrence as fuels continue to be consumed at the interior of the fire.”

Despite the mild weather conditions, BC Wildfire noted that while the fire’s threat has eased, some areas remain uncontained.

“The BC Wildfire Service is continually reviewing evacuation orders and alerts and will communicate with partners and the local districts any changes in recommendations,” said the wildfire agency.

An evacuation order remains in place for 3250 Highway 97, as well as an area restriction zone. Hunters are also asked to avoid the area.

A travel advisory is in effect between the Highway 97 and MacKinnon Road junction for 2 km. One westbound lane on the Okanagan Connector will remain closed to traffic for the safety of crews and motorists.

There are currently 67 BC Wildfire personnel on-site, assisted by members of the fire agency’s incident management team. Crews are supported by four pieces of heavy equipment and six helicopters.

