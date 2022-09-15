Low temperatures, and winds and higher humidity, are reducing fire activity. Photo BC Wildfire Sept. 6.

Cooler temperatures and favourable winds reduce threat of Heather Lake wildfire

Evacuation alert lifted for Eastgate

An evacuation alert for the community of Eastgate was rescinded by the Regional District of South Okanagan Similkameen Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The alert for 180 properties was issued Sept. 6, as the area was threatened by the Heather Lake wildfire.

Tuesday Sept. 13 BC Wildfire reported that while that blaze is still out of control, and has grown to 10,901 hectares with approximately 5,440 hectares burning on the Canadian side of the border, the danger is reduced.

”Conditions have improved significantly since the weekend with low temperatures, and winds and higher humidity, reducing fire activity,” states a release.

“Structural Protection is now being demobilized. Initial attack fire fighters will patrol Highway 3 for any fire spotting across between

Manning Park Lodge and Eastgate.”

Related: UPDATE: A dozen properties in Hope, Laidlaw evacuated as wildfire advances

Related: Evacuation order expanded for northeastern B.C. town as wildfire intensifies

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Image BC Wildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greater Victoria woman sentenced to 5.5 years for sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy
Next story
Province promises to hire engineers to look at the cost of repairing KVR

Just Posted

Sun Valley Cruisers Car Club members (and their wheels) Wayne Klippert (from left), John Shomody, Don Leveille and Michael Mack present $2,000 to North Okanagan Hospice Society financial officer Jen Pace (second from left) and executive director Lisa Matthews (second from right). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon car club rolls into hospice with donation

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (left) and Aiden Reeves of the West Kelowna Warriors meet along the boards during Vernon’s 3-2 BCHL pre-season win Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers slip past West Kelowna Warriors

Communities in the North Okanagan have received provincial funds to prepare for extreme heat. The funding was announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Unsplash photo)
Funds help North Okanagan beat the heat

Interior Savings Vernon branch manager Tim Hendren (left) presents North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s child and family counsellor Sam Symons with books for NOYFSS’ new ADHD Lending Library, made possible by a grant from Interior Savings. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon credit union lends helping hand to ADHD families