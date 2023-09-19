The Glen Lake wildfire started in Peachland on Saturday, Sept. 16. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

The Glen Lake wildfire started in Peachland on Saturday, Sept. 16. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Cooler weather decreasing wildfire activity in Peachland

Fire activity is expected to reduce to low

The cooler weather is on track to help slow down the Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland.

According to BC Wildfire Service, cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity that are forecasted for Tuesday should reduce fire activity to rank 2 or 3, which is low to moderate. On Monday, the fire was burning at rank 4, high fire activity.

In the area, temperatures are expected to reach 18 C with relative humidity between 35 and 45 per cent and wind gusts are expected to reach 15-25 km/h. There is also a chance of rain coming late Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning that could total 5 mm.

On Monday, aerial crews used one bird aircraft and two tankers to fight the blaze, dropping retardant on the northeast side of the fire. They will continue to be at the ready as the fire continues. Bucketing operations will also continue on Tuesday.

Additionally, structure protection operations were completed in the Glen Lake area on Monday.

On top of battling the blaze, fire crews are building a guard on the west side of the fire on Tuesday.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same. Residents can keep updated on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

The Glen Lake wildfire ignited on Saturday, Sept. 16, and is human-caused. It is sitting at 763 hectares and remains out of control and one of 11 wildfires of note in the province. BC Wildfire added the blaze into the Grouse Complex of Central Okanagan wildfires.

READ MORE: Missing Kelowna woman found safe

READ MORE: Northern Lights brighten sky in Lake Country

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Teen victim had blunt-force injuries, court told in Ali B.C. murder trial
Next story
Hands off our kids rallies coming to Okanagan

Just Posted

Stephanie Hendy
Green candidate in the running for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Man seriously hurt after crashing motorcycle in Vernon

SOGI 123 helps educators make schools inclusive and safe for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities. (sogieducation.org)
SOGI support swells in Vernon

Armstrong’s Jaret Cooper competes in the saddle bronc event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 151st annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Cooper won the B.C. championship in the event in 2023, and is looking to advance to a second consecutive Canadian Finals Rodeo Nov. 1-5 in Red Deer. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press)
Armstrong cowboy seeking Canadian Finals Rodeo spot