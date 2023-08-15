The Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre is one of three locations the city has highlighted as a place to cool down during the current heat wave. The city offered tips to stay cool and away from smoke in a media release Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre is one of three locations the city has highlighted as a place to cool down during the current heat wave. The city offered tips to stay cool and away from smoke in a media release Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Cooling spots offered to beat the heat and smoke in Vernon, OKIB

Temperatures will be in the 35 to 40 C range over the next few days

Heat and smoke have gripped the North Okanagan, and the City of Vernon is encouraging residents, businesses and visitors to take steps for their health amid the dog days of summer.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning and special air quality statement for the Okanagan Valley, including Vernon. Over the next few days, the weather agency is forecasting daytime highs between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius with overnight lows near 18. The region is also expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

For those looking for a place to stay cool while escaping the smoke, the city is highlighting a number of indoor public facilities that are available free of charge.

Those facilities include:

• Public walking at Kal Tire Place (3445 43rd Ave.)

• Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre (3310 37th Ave.)

• Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon branch (2800 30th Ave.)

There are several locations where people can find public access to drinking water. For information and a map of the locations, visit vernon.ca/drinkingwater.

There are also several locations where people can bring their dogs in the Greater Vernon area, including some local beaches. Tourism Vernon has put together a list of the various parks, beaches and trails where dogs can go to also find some shade or splash in the water. A map of these locations is available at tourismvernon.com. On and off-leash areas are noted on the map.

The Okanagan Indian Band Health Department has opened three cooling stations from Aug. 14-17, from noon to 8 p.m. The cooling stations are the New Horizon building, the Bluebird building and the Round Lake/Salmon River building.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Hydro breaks record for hourly electricity demand in August
Next story
UPDATE: Dog dies from helicopter crash near Enderby, pilot missing after leaving scene

Just Posted

Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)
Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

Coldstream’s Isaac Olson helped the New England Free Jacks reach the Eastern Conference final in Major League Rugby earlier this season, and was a part of Canada’s men’s rugby 15s squad’s upcoming tour of Tonga. (freejacks.com)
Coldstream native impresses for Canadian national rugby team

Finger Eleven recently headlined Kelowna’s Rock The Lake Music Festival, and will be bringing their head banging tunes to Vernon in November. (Contributed)
Canadian rock veterans Finger Eleven making stop in Vernon

Two Vernon councillors would like to see Lakeview Park (pictured) and Becker Park added to the city’s list of parks prohibiting temporary overnight sheltering. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon parks list prohibiting temporary shelters may grow