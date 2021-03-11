Lumby's favourite border collie, Cooper, helped the Regional District of North Okanagan announce its final milestone in the Join the Pack dog licencing initiative Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (RDNO photo)

Cooper caps off North Okanagan dog licensing challenge

The North Okanagan regional district saw more than 1,000 people register their dogs in a month

More than 1,000 North Okanagan residents have registered for dog licences.

It may not be enough to earn a bonus deal on a dog tag, but the district — and one of its most popular four-legged residents — think it’s quite a milestone.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) wrapped up its Join the Pack initiative this week, which incentivized residents to register their pups for a licence using the district’s new online system.

To add an extra layer of fun to the program, the RDNO recruited several famous local dogs to make weekly progress announcements.

Last but not least was Cooper, a Lumby border collie who has taken social media by storm — in particular, the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page — over the past year.

Last Friday, Cooper stopped by the RDNO office as the final celebrity hound to announce the program’s progress. While the 1,500-tag milestone wasn’t quite met, Cooper revealed at least 1,000 people had registered with the district for a dog licence over the course of a month.

“Cooper convinced us to help his furry friends look just as cool as he does in his designer tags,” the RDNO said in a social media post.

The RDNO is throwing another bone to residents who still need a dog licence: a half-price deal on a designer dog tag for anyone who registers before March 31. Residents can follow the web link to DocuPet — the district’s new licensing contractor — and use the code JOINTHEPACK50 at checkout.

“Don’t risk getting a $100-plus fine for having an unlicensed dog,” said RDNO communications manager Ashley Gregerson. “Licences are only $20 per year.”

There are three easy ways to license your dog:

  • In-person at the RDNO office, Coldstream municipal office or Lumby municipal office;
  • Over the phone at 1-855-249-1370 (toll-free);
  • Online – rdno.docupet.ca.

For more information, call the RDNO at 250-550-3700.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
