Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski died after being tasered at Vancouver International Airport in 2007. (File photo)

Cop cleared of perjury in Dziekanski case settles lawsuit against RCMP

Bill Bentley had been accused of giving false testimony to a public inquiry, but was acquitted

An officer acquitted of a perjury charge linked to the death of a Polish immigrant at Vancouver’s airport has settled a lawsuit against the RCMP that alleged negligence and harassment.

Const. Bill Bentley was one of four officers who confronted Robert Dziekanski at the airport in October 2007, when the man was stunned with a Taser and died.

READ MORE: RCMP spokesman spiralled into rage, depression after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Bentley filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court in June 2016 alleging the RCMP mismanaged information in the case and made Bentley a “scapegoat” for public criticism.

In its response to the civil claim, the RCMP denied that it misled the public or did anything to make Bentley a scapegoat, saying it had no control over how the media reported on the case.

An assistant to Bentley’s lawyer said Wednesday the case had been settled and the RCMP also confirmed the settlement and said the terms were confidential.

Bentley was accused of giving false testimony to a public inquiry but was acquitted in 2013, and a bid by prosecutors to overturn the verdict was tossed out in 2015.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna man denies he was hiding evidence when he tossed hammer, murder trial hears
Next story
Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek wanted men

Seven individuals are sought by RCMP on outstanding warrants

Vernon Conservation Service claims no bear put down in OK Landing

Report of bear euthanized Tuesday night surprises one conservation officer

Vernon and Kamloops ski hills announce new pass holder reciprocal program

Sun Peaks and SilverStar program gives winter and summer access

Car rolls into Vernon home

RCMP investigate Middleton Mountain incident

New Vernon trail connects college with rail trail

Kal Crystal Waters Trail is now open and offers a safer route for pedestrians, cyclists

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

Kelowna man denies he was hiding evidence when he tossed hammer, murder trial hears

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Most Read