Cops, coroner investigating fatal downtown Kelowna collision

The lone occupant, a 37-year-old Kelowna man, was pronounced dead at the scene

Mounties on the scene of a fatal Kelowna collision at Richter Street and Doyle Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 24. (Paula Tran/Capital News)

The Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the fatal collision at the intersection of Richter Street and Doyle Avenue that happened on Sunday (Oct. 24).

Emergency crews were called to the intersection for a single-vehicle collision just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Mounties arrived on the scene and found an extensively damaged white Chevrolet Malibu.

An investigation by the Kelowna RCMP has determined that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Richter Street when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a light fixture. The force of the crash also knocked the traffic signal off its post, and the intersection was closed for hours as crews cleaned up the scene.

The lone occupant, a 37-year-old man from Kelowna, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing. No other persons nor parties were involved or injured, according to B.C. RCMP’s Sgt. Chris Manseau on Sunday.

“There is a possibility that speed could have been a factor, but we’re still looking into it,” said Manseau.

