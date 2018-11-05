RCMP are looking for an older man in a black pick-up who exposed himself to a child. File photo

Cops looking for man who exposed himself to child

Incident happened near Parkway Elementary in Penticton

Penticton RCMP are investigating after a man driving a black pick-up truck lured a 12-year-old to come close to his vehicle, where he exposed himself to the child.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, near Parkway Elementary. The 12-year-old child was walking along Kinney Ave, west of McGraw St, in Penticton when an older man sitting in a black pick-up truck called the child over to his vehicle’s passenger side window asking for directions.

The child said they didn’t know the location and began walking away from the truck. The man called the child back over to his vehicle. This time the man had his pants pulled down and said something like ‘Have you seen one of these before?’ while exposing his erect penis.

The child immediately turned around and walked away, as the man drove off. RCMP are looking for a black pick-up with FX on the side of the truck (possibly an FX Ford Ranger), no canopy and a white box in the bed of the truck.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his 60s with a grey moustache and wearing a dark grey hat and dark shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477.

