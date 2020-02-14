Coquihalla closed after semi flips on long weekend Friday

The Merritt to Hope stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m.

Long weekend commuters may be delayed as the Coquihalla highway has closed after a vehicle incident Friday morning.

DriveBC stated that a rolled semi, between Portia and Box Canyon, has closed the highway as emergency crews clear the blockage.

There has been no update on when the highway is expected to reopen.

A tweet showing the wreckage was shared to DriveBC at around 9 a.m. Friday morning in the southbound lane.

DriveBC says to “expect heavy delays and congestion.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Traffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province to count Okanagan’s homeless
Next story
Presentation in Summerland will focus on fire safety measures

Just Posted

Province to count Okanagan’s homeless

Volunteers will conduct counts in Vernon, Penticton, Kelowna and other communities this spring

Vernon library serves up delicious reads in contest

They say you are what you eat, others say you are what… Continue reading

Barriers called for at site of truck rollover in Vernon

Installing roadside barriers the jurisdiction of Ministry of Transportation

Dental care access takes centre stage in Vernon

Non-profit low-cost clinic to host Kenny Rogers Tribute band in fundraiser event

Armstrong couple proof of lasting love

Heaton Place residents celebrating 70 years of marriage

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Presentation in Summerland will focus on fire safety measures

Organizers say precautions can reduce risk of damage during wildfire season

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

B.C. legislature braces for next protest, a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

No quick fix to pipeline protests, Trudeau says, as rail links severed

Protests continue as political leaders look to negotiate solutions

U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company

Morning Start: Happy Valentine’s Day

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 14

Most Read