UPDATE: One lane of Coquihalla re-opened near Merritt

One lane of Highway 5 northbound is now open.
DriveBC said to expect heavy delays, due to congestion
ORIGINAL 8 a.m.
The Coquihalla northbound is closed 15 kilometres south of Merritt due to a motor vehicle incident.
CLOSED – #BCHwy5 vehicle incident Northbound 15km South of #MerrittBC
Assessment in progress. Next update 9:00am.
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 6, 2018
DriveBC reports that there is an assessment in progress and the next update will be at around 9 a.m.
